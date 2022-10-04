With a heartfelt video, Dwayne Johnson marks his 20th anniversary in Hollywood

Dwayne Johnson, a former great wrestler, faced a lot of resistance when he decided to relocate to Hollywood. The Rock, as he was known back then, is today one of the most commercially successful celebrities in the world.

After appearing in cameos in prior films such as ‘The Mummy Returns’ and ‘Longshot,’ he made his acting debut in the 2002 ‘The Mummy’ spinoff, ‘The Scorpion King.’

Johnson posted a touching video greeting for his admirers on his Instagram site. In the caption, he explained how the ‘experts’ had advised him not to use the name ‘The Rock,’ go to the gym to reduce weight, and other things.

‘I was told, ‘If you want to make it in Hollywood, you gotta be like these other guys…’ That never sat right with me, so I said I’m not doing that and the only person I gotta be like – is me. If I failed, then at least I failed being real and being myself. Years later, here we are and I’m saying ‘holy shit’ to this career mosaic on the wall and most importantly, I’m saying.. THANK YOU to all of you for rockin’ with me down these roads for all these years. Love U guys and cheers to the most important thing we can all be – ourselves,’ he said.