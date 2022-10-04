Wizz Air Abu Dhabi launches new flight service

Abu Dhabi: Low-budget air carrier based in Abu Dhabi, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has launched new flight service. The air carrier launched direct flight service to Male from today.

The airline will operate 4 flights a week on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. The frequency of flights to Male will be increased to 6 flights a week in November and daily operations will begin in December.

Also Read: Indian Consulate in Dubai launches online appointment system for attestation services

Tickets are available on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app. Ticket fares start at Dh359. Passengers can book tickets with WIZZ Flex, with which they can cancel their flight up to 3 hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.