Women’s T20 World Cup: ICC releases full schedule

Sydney: International Cricket Council (ICC) released the full schedule of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will be held in in South Africa from February 10, 2023.

Here is the full fixture list:

Group Fixtures:

10 February – South Africa v Sri Lanka – Cape Town

11 February – West Indies v England – Paarl

11 February – Australia v New Zealand – Paarl

12 February – India v Pakistan – Cape Town

12 February – Bangladesh v Sri Lanka – Cape Town

13 February – Ireland v England – Paarl

13 February – South Africa v New Zealand – Paarl

14 February – Australia v Bangladesh – Gqeberha

15 February – West Indies v India – Cape Town

15 February – Pakistan v Ireland – Cape Town

16 February – Sri Lanka v Australia – Gqeberha

17 February – New Zealand v Bangladesh – Cape Town

17 February – West Indies v Ireland – Cape Town

18 February – England v India – Gqeberha

18 February- South Africa v Australia – Gqeberha

19 February – Pakistan v West Indies – Paarl

19 February – New Zealand v Sri Lanka – Paarl

20 February – Ireland v India – Gqeberha

21 February – England v Pakistan – Cape Town

21 February – South Africa v Bangladesh – Cape Town

Knockouts

23 February – SEMI-FINAL 1 – Cape Town

24 February – SEMI-FINAL 2 – Cape Town

26 February – FINAL – Cape Town

Harmanpreet Kaur’s Indian team have been grouped along with Pakistan, West Indies, England and Ireland in Group B. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-final. The summit clash will take place on February 26th in Newlands Cape Town.