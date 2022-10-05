Asus launches Zenbook Pro 17 laptops: Details

Mumbai: Chinese technology brand, Asus launched its new laptop named Asus Zenbook Pro 17 in the US. The laptop is priced at $999 (roughly Rs. 81,000). Asus has not revealed the first sale date of this laptop.

This laptop gets a 17.3-inch WQHD (2,560×1,440 pixels) IPS-level display with a 165Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an AMD Ryzen 6000 series processor, coupled with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 (4GB) graphics card and integrated AMD Radeon R7 Graphics.

Also Read: Lava launches budget 5G smartphone in India: Price and specifications

The device can pack up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of M.2 NVMe SSD storage. It is equipped with a full-HD webcam and stereo speakers with Harman Kardon audio. It packs a 76Wh battery that is claimed to provide up to 14 hours of backup.