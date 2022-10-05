Ban Same-village, same-gotra marriages, demands ‘Sarv Jatiya Khap Mahapanchayat’

On Tuesday, the ‘Sarv Jatiya Khap Mahapanchayat’ called for a change to the Hindu Marriage Act that would prohibit unions between residents of the same ‘gotra’ and within the same village.

The ‘mahapanchayat’ was presided over by Tek Ram Kandela, the organization’s national convenor, and was held at Jind, Haryana. There were 150 khap (councils), numerous social organisations, and other participants from various north Indian states. At the meeting, many significant decisions were passed, according to Kandela.

‘We have demanded from the government that the Hindu Marriage Act should be amended to ban marriages within the same village and the adjacent village as well as within the same gotra,’ he said.

Regarding the other demands made at the ‘mahapanchayat,’ Kandela said that a special ‘girdawari’ (survey) should be carried out to assess the impact of the agricultural damage brought on by the most recent rains. Those who suffered losses should then be compensated as soon as possible.

He stated that locations that are still experiencing waterlogging should have immediate plans created for water drainage.

A decision was made to create committees in each village, led by Kandela, to prevent youth drug use. These committees would collect information on the problem and report it to the chief minister and the centre.