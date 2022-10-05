Brad Pitt is accused of physical abuse by Angelina Jolie in a countersuit.

Actress Angelina Jolie has revealed additional information regarding the physical abuse she experienced while married to actor Brad Pitt.

Jolie claimed that their marriage broke down as a result of Pitt’s ‘physical and verbal outbursts in September 2016 while the couple and their six children flew from France to California,’ according to the most recent countersuit filed by her attorneys in Los Angeles.

The New York Times reported that Pitt ‘choked one of the children and struck another in the face’ and ‘grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her,’ citing court documents. He ‘splashed beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the kids,’ it was further stated.

While no police action was taken against the actor, Jolie filed for divorce just days after the incident.

The NYT report stated that ‘after studying the paper, a representative of the United States attorney’s office spoke with the case agent about the merits of this investigation.’

All parties concurred that the case would not be prosecuted criminally due to a number of reasons.

A French winery owned by both performers, Chateau Miraval, is the subject of the ongoing legal dispute.

According to Jolie’s attorneys, she was ready to sell her share of the business, but talks stalled because she was required to sign ‘a nondisclosure agreement that would have legally prevented her from speaking about Pitt’s physical and psychological abuse of her and their children outside of court.’