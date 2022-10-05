Bus falls into deep gorge in Uttarakhand’s Kotdwar, 32 died, 20 injured

In the Kotdwar district of Uttarakhand, a passenger bus carrying about 55 people fell into a 500-metre-deep gorge on Tuesday, leaving at least 32 people dead and up to 20 injured. Rescue efforts are being carried out by teams from the SDRF and NDRF, and the injured have been taken to the hospital.

In the area of Simdi village, close to the Dhumakote police station, in the Pauri district, a bus lost control and fell into a gorge. It was travelling from the Haridwar district’s Laldhang to the Pauri district’s Birkhal block.

The bus was carrying passengers for a wedding procession. Soon after the incident was reported, police officers from Dhumkot police station rushed to the site. Soon after being informed of the disaster, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami arrived at the State Disaster Management Center.

Rajnath Singh, the defence minister, sent his condolences following the incident. He posted on Twitter, saying, ‘The bus accident in Pauri district of Uttarakhand is heart-wrenching. I express my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this incident. May God give them the strength to bear this great loss. Those who are injured in this accident, I hope that they get well soon.’