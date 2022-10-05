Deepika, global brand ambassador of Louis Vuitton attends Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week

One of the key attendees at the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week was Indian actress Deepika Padukone.

The renowned clothing company debuted its newest line on Tuesday during Paris Fashion Week, the biggest event in the fashion industry. Deepika, who represents Louis Vuitton internationally, was seated in the first row wearing a grey dress from the same company.

On Tuesday, Nicolas Ghesquière, a French-Belgian designer and director of the Louis Vuitton brand, unveiled his ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2023 collection. List celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Antoine Arnault, Ana de Armas, and Alicia Vikander filled the front row.

In a grey short dress, striking makeup, and stylish accessories, Padukone looked amazing. She was seen carrying a Louis Vuitton bag in tan and wore black knee-high boots. She completed her look with swept-back wet hair.

Soon after, the star’s followers extensively circulated images and videos of her on social media.

The actress was named the fashion label’s ambassador earlier this year, and when serving as a jury member at the Cannes Film Festival, she wore many of the label’s clothes.

Deepika was recently chosen to represent the jewellery company Cartier as its brand ambassador.