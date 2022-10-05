French gas storage tanks 99% filled ahead of winter

The French CRE energy regulator announced on Wednesday that France’s gas storage facilities were 99% full ahead of coming winter, despite the fact that individuals in the country would still have to try to cut back on energy usage due to high costs and market pressures.

According to the CRE, suppliers had a total of 130 terawatt-hours of gas reserves, which was more than the recent average and represented around two-thirds of private people’ and small and medium-sized businesses’ winter gas usage.

It did not say how this pertains to large industrial businesses’ and utilities’ gas consumption.

According to the CRE, these amounts will be completed during the winter by Norwegian gas imports, LNG (liquefied natural gas) imports, and exchanges with European neighbours.

The regulator warned that gas supply difficulties were conceivable this winter, and that the high price of gas was dragging on France’s trade balance and state budget, requiring a big national energy savings effort.