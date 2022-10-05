In Philippines 433 people have hit the biggest jackpot.

It’s usual to hear about one lottery buyer winning the huge prize. But if hundreds declare that they have won, suspicions are sure to be aroused.

In the Philippines, such a thing has occurred where 433 people have won the largest jackpot. This has generated a lot of controversy and even prompted a senator to call for an investigation.

It’s interesting to note that all of the 236 million peso ($4 million) Grand Lotto winning numbers are multiples of 9.

In an effort to reassure the public, the general manager of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) asserted that the winning numbers could not be altered.

The general manager, Melquiades Robles, also mentioned that Filipinos have a propensity to wager on numerical sequences.

‘Many have held on to their numbers. It’s not only good to be loyal to your wives and husbands, it’s also good to be loyal to your numbers,’ said Robles, as quoted by BBC.

As a result of the large number of jackpot winners, questions have been raised. A legislator has demanded an investigation into the ‘strange’ results.

‘The Republic of the Philippines has granted permission for these lotto games. As a result, we must uphold and safeguard the integrity of these gambling games,’ Koko Pimentel remarked. Pimentel is the minority senator for the Philippines.