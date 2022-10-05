Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashes in Arunachal; Pilot killed, another critically injured

New Delhi: An Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashed on Wednesday near Tawang area in Arunachal Pradesh. According to Walia, the incident happened around 10 am during a routine sortie in a forward area. The cause of the crash was not immediately known, he said. Walia said there were two pilots on board and they were rushed to the nearest military hospital following the incident.

According to the civil administration officials, the site of the incident is Nyamjang Chu near Bap Teng Kang waterfall area of Jemeithang circle in Tawang district. The Cheetah helicopter with two pilots was coming from Surwa Samba area on a routing sortie. According to Army sources, after the crash both the pilots were shifted to the nearest military hospital. One pilot, who was critically injured, died at the hospital. The second pilot is undergoing medical treatment.