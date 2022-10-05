Indian Railways to operate 179 special trains

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to operate 179 special trains with 2269 trips. These special trains will be operated during the upcoming festivals- Diwali and Chhath Puja. The decision was taken for the convenience of the passengers and to meet the heavy rush of passengers.

‘In this ongoing festive season, for the convenience of rail travellers and to clear extra rush of passengers, Indian Railways is running 2269 trips of 179 special trains (in pairs) till Chhath Puja this year. Special trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country on railway routes like Delhi- Patna, Delhi- Bhagalpur, Delhi-Muzaffarpur, Delhi-Saharsa etc.’ Ministry of railways said in a statement.