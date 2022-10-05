Infinix launches Note 12i (2022): Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Infinix launched Infinix Note 12i (2022) in Indonesia. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at IDR 2,199 (roughly Rs. 11,700). The smartphone is offered in 3 colours — Alpine White, Force Black, and Metaverse Blue (translated). Details about the availability and pricing of Infinix Note 12i (2022) in other markets including India have not been announced.

The dual SIM (Nano) Infinix Note 12i (2022) runs on Android 12-based XOS 10.6 and is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC coupled with Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. The smartphone features a 6.82-inch full-HD (1,080 x 2,440 pixels) LTPS AMOLED display with 92 percent screen-to-body ratio, 100 percent coverage of DCI P3 color gamut. The device is equipped with a six-layer graphene cooling system for thermal management during gaming sessions.

The handset has an AI-backed triple camera unit at the rear and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5, FM Radio, GPS, USB OTG, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors onboard include an e-compass, gyroscope, g-sensor, light sensor, fingerprint sensor and proximity sensor. It has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.