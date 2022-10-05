KCR renames his party Bharat Rashtra Samithi, reveals 2024 plan for Delhi

In preparation for the 2024 national election, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao renamed his Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Wednesday. At the TRS general body meeting, a one-line resolution to rename the party was approved by more than 230 delegates.

At 1.19 pm, considered auspicious, Rao, also known as KCR, who has been mobilising regional parties against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the national elections, read out the resolution announcing the new name.

Party delegates cheered and clapped when KCR announced that the TRS had been renamed as BRS in accordance with the party’s updated constitution. Party members sang ‘Desh Ka Neta KCR’ and set off fireworks as they gathered in large numbers outside the Telangana Bhavan.

KCR gave a short statement explaining the reasons behind the change. He claimed that Telangana’s establishment and eight-year rise to the top of the nation’s states on every measure served the purpose for which the TRS was founded in April 2001.

‘Now, it is time to take the Telangana model of development to the entire country. Even after 75 years of independence, India has remained backward in many areas, lagging behind smaller countries such as Bangladesh. The country has not been able to harness the full potential in agriculture and irrigation,’ he regretted.