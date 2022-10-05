Lava launches budget 5G smartphone in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Indian multinational electronics company that manufactures smartphones, laptops, computer hardware and consumer electronics, Lava International launched its 5G smartphone named ‘ Lava Blaze 5G’ in India. The affordable 5G smartphone was launched during the India Mobile Congress 2022 (IMC). The price of the handset is yet not revealed. However, Lava confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will be priced around Rs. 10,000 in India, while pre-booking for the Lava Blaze 5G will start around Diwali.

The Lava Blaze 5G runs on Android 12 and is powered by a 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC with a maximum clock speed of 2.2GHz. It sports a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS display with 90Hz refresh rate. The handset offers Widevine L1 support.

The device equips an AI-backed triple rear camera and an 8-megapixel sensor at the front. It packs a 5,000mAh battery.