Legendary country singer Loretta Lynn passes away at the age of 90.

Legendary country singer Loretta Lynn has passed away at the age of 90, according to AFP. The singer-songwriter was renowned for her candid lyrics that examined the experience of being a woman.

She was the eldest girl of eight children when she was born Loretta Webb on April 14, 1932, in Butcher Hollow, Kentucky. She garnered 18 nominations and was given the Grammy prize three times.

Her songs, including ‘You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man),’ ‘Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind”),’ ‘One’s on the Way,’ ‘Fist City,’ and ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter,’ among others, will always be remembered.

Even during her old age, Loretta was still a working artist. ‘Still Woman Enough’, her 46th and final studio album, was released last year. She remains the most-awarded female country musician in history.

At the young age of 15, she wed Oliver Vanetta Lynn. It was Lynn who was instrumental in making her one of the greatest music stars of the 20th century.

The rest, as they say, is history. She penned songs that were motivated by her personal experiences and views.