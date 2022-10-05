Motorola launches two new smartphones: Details

Mumbai: Motorola launched two new smartphones- Moto E22 and Moto E22i- in select markets across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The Moto E22 is priced at EUR 139.99 (roughly Rs. 11,150) and it comes in Astro Black as well as Crystal Blue colours. The Moto E22i price has been set at EUR 129.99 (roughly Rs. 10,300) and it comes in Graphite Grey as well as Winter White colours.

Moto E22 specifications: The handset is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 SoC and runs on Android 12. It features a with 6.5-inch HD+ displays with 90Hz refresh rate. It sports a dual rear camera setup and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 4,020mAh battery units and 10W charging support. The smartphone features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Moto E22i specifications: The smartphone runs on Android 12 (Go edition) and is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 SoC. It features a with 6.5-inch HD+ displays with 90Hz refresh rate. It sports a dual rear camera setup and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 4,020mAh battery units and 10W charging support. The smartphone feature stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. The Moto e22i has software features like Time Lapse.