Netflix’s acclaimed royal drama ‘The Crown’ is on the hunt for an actor to play the role of Prince Harry.

Prince Harry needs a new actor to play him in the acclaimed royal drama ‘The Crown’ on Netflix.

You may join the cast of this acclaimed show if you resemble him, or at least a younger version of him. Oh, and you don’t even need acting experience beforehand.

This information was obtained by the Evening Standard via an advertisement. Robert Sterne, the casting director for the Netflix series The Crown, is looking for a phenomenal young actor to play Prince Harry in the upcoming season.

The advertisement reads, ‘We are extremely experienced in offering a great lot of support for the young players and their families during what they find to be a particularly fulfilling creation process.’

Meghan Markle won’t appear in the upcoming season since the casting directors are searching for actors between the ages of 16 and 20.

The Peter Morgan-produced programme chronicles Queen Elizabeth II’s tenure as United Kingdom queen from the time of her coronation until the present, which, presumably, now includes her passing.

Season 4 covered the time period between 1979 to 1990 — the government of Margaret Thatcher.