On Dussehra eve, marigold flowers sold in Pune for Rs 120 per kg

Revelry are beginning this time after two drawn-out years of Covid-19 restriction-driven celebrations. It is evident that festive cheer produces high economic value. More than 2000–2500 tonnes of marigold were placed at Pune’s flower market to be sold at a starting price of 50–60 rupees per kilogramme, but when supplies depleted, prices rose to an average of 100 rupees per kilogramme.

The administrator of the Pune flower market remarked a day before the Dussehra festival, ‘Almost around 2000-2500 tempos full of Marigold were loaded in Pune’s flower market. We have made apt arrangements in 3 acre parking area. Hence problem of traffic congestion is also looked upon.’

However, a different administrator, Madhukant Garad, claimed, ‘In the morning rates were Rs 50-60 which has increased to Rs 120 per kg. Rain has damaged some of the harvest that’s the increase it will impact the costing as Dussehra is a huge festival and demand for flower is very high.’

On the other hand, farmers are happy. Tilak stated, ‘Government has lifted all the restrictions that’s why farmers are very happy. We have vested 3-4 times of normal stock in the market. There are 25-30 varieties in flowers. And we are very happy with Flower Mohotsav organized by APMC, it has helped us.’

Customers complained the increase in flower prices. Then they added, ‘We roamed other places, we get flowers at cheapest rates here. Also they are really fresh. And whatever may be the cost as festival is coming we will buy flowers, as they are innate part of celebrations.’

Farmers typically send 200 tempos worth of flowers to the Guletkdi Flower Market on any given day, but on the day before Dussehra, a record-breaking 2500 tempos worth of marigold flowers arrived, according to the APMC market.