Partha Chatterjee’s judicial custody extended to October 19 in connection with SSC scam

Partha Chatterjee, a former West Bengal minister, and three others were remanded to judicial prison until October 19 in connection with the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam after a special CBI court in Kolkata rejected their request for release.

The CBI court added 14 more days to Chatterjee’s sentence after hearing both sides. On October 19, all four accused will be brought back before the court.

Subiresh Bhattacharya, a former chairman of the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC), is another accused in the education scam. On Wednesday, the CBI court denied Subiresh Bhattacharya’s request for grade 1 prisoner status based on his educational and social history.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is looking into the money trail in the SSC recruitment scam, arrested Partha Chatterjee and his close friend Arpita Mukherjee. Their detentions followed the investigation agency’s seizure on July 23 of Rs 49.80 crore in cash, along with bullion, jewellery, and property deeds from Mukherjee’s apartments in the city.

According to the Calcutta High Court’s directive, the CBI is looking into alleged irregularities in the hiring of Group-C and D staff members as well as teachers in government-sponsored and-aided schools based on the SSC’s recommendations.