PM Modi, VP Dhankar extend Dussehra greetings

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, on Wednesday, and said the festival is symbolic of victory. In a tweet, he wished courage, restraint and positive energy to everyone on this auspicious occasion. The Prime minister will be inaugurating the AIIMS in Bilaspur and also attend the Kullu Dasara celebrations in Himachal Pradesh.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday extended greetings on Dussehra, saying the festival reinforces faith in righteousness. ‘Symbolising the victory of good over evil, Dussehra reinforces our faith in ‘Dharma’ or righteousness’, the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Dhankhar. He hoped the festival brings peace, prosperity and happiness in the lives of people.

Earlier on Tuesday, President Murmu in her message on the eve of Dussehra said, ‘On the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all my fellow citizens’. President Murmu said that the festival of Vijayadashami is celebrated all over India as a symbol of victory of good over evil, truth over untruth, and morality over immorality. In North India, it is celebrated as ‘Dussehra’ and the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana is animated through ‘Ravana Dahan’. Shri Ram’s message of ideal conduct and propriety has been inspiring to people from generation to generation.