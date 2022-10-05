Prashant Kishor says, Nitish asked me to lead his party

Prashant Kishor, a political strategist-turned-activist, launched a scathing attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday, alleging that the latter had asked him to ‘lead’ the Janata Dal (United). Kishor made the claim in a rural area of West Champaran district, roughly 275 kilometres from Patna, while on a 3,500-kilometer ‘pada-yatra’ that would cover every nook and corner of the state.

‘Nitish Kumar has been able to hold on to his chair and thinks he is very smart (‘mukhyamanthri banke bahut hoshiyar ban rahe hain’),’ said Kishor with uncharacteristic acerbity for a leader whom he has often called a father figure.

‘After losing the 2014 (Lok Sabha) polls, he met me in Delhi, begging for help. I assisted him in winning the 2015 assembly polls as the chief ministerial candidate of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’. Today, he has the temerity to offer ‘gyan’ (wisdom) to me,’ added Kishor.

The 45-year-old former national vice-president of JD(U) seems to have taken to heart Kumar’s dismissive claim that Kishor ‘did not know A, B, and C’ in a recent statement about the politics of Bihar and the promised change of the state’s economy. The IPAC founder said, displaying outrage, ‘I am the son of a doctor, trying to work in my home state after having proven my mettle across the country.’