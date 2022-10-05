Redmi launches new 5G smartphone named ‘Note 11R’: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Redmi launched new 5G smartphone named ‘Redmi Note 11R’ in China. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the phone is priced at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 12,600 ), the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version is priced at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 13,700) and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,000). All 3 variants are offered in Polar Blue Ocean, Mysterious Darkness, and Ice Crystal Galaxy (translated) colours.

The dual SIM Redmi Note 11R runs on Android 12-based MIUI 13 and is powered by an octa-core 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC coupled with Mali G57 MC2 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The device sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,408 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate, 1500:1 contrast ratio, and 240Hz touch sampling rate.

The smartphone equips a dual camera setup and a 5-megapixel sensor at the front. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, Infrared (IR) remote control, and USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, side-mounted fingerprint scanner and distance sensor. It packs 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.