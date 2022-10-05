Screenshots of ‘View Once’ images and videos on WhatsApp will be blocked soon

‘View Once’ feature was added to WhatsApp last year to enable users to exchange photographs and movies that vanish after being opened. Other applications like Snapchat and Instagram have the same feature as well. WhatsApp is now planning to increase the security of this function. Recent sources state that WhatsApp will soon prohibit taking screenshots and screen captures of ‘View Once’ photos and videos.

The most recent WhatsApp beta update, which is accessible on TestFlight for iPhone users, reportedly prevents screenshots and screen captures for material sent with the ‘View Once’ option.

A notification stating that the screenshot attempt was ‘restricted for increased privacy’ is now displayed by WhatsApp whenever someone tries to snap one while viewing ‘View Once’ media. This alert will also appear in the final snapshot or screen recording in place of the actual content. Without a doubt, this functionality is more beneficial while prioritising user security.

Currently, only users of WhatsApp beta version 22.21.0.71 can access this new function (build 405622068). It’s important to note that the new privacy option cannot be turned off. It will become the norm for WhatsApp users once it is made available to all.

The precise date that this feature will be accessible to all WhatsApp users is not yet known. The updation might be available for android sets from next year onwards.