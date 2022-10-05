There is no sign that Russia is prepared to deploy nuclear weapons, says White House

Despite Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ‘nuclear saber-rattling,’ the US has no sign that Russia is planning to deploy nuclear weapons, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.

Putin has intensified the seven-month conflict in Ukraine by mobilising troops and threatening to deploy nuclear weapons.

‘We take any nuclear weapons or nuclear saber-rattling very seriously here,’ Jean-Pierre said, ‘but I do want to add… that we have seen no need to modify our own strategic nuclear posture, nor do we have any indication that Russia is prepared to deploy nuclear weapons imminently.’