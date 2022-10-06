10 years of ‘English Vinglish’: Boney Kapoor pens down heartfelt note for wife Sridevi

New Delhi: Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor, on Wednesday, penned down a heartfelt note as his wife, late actor Sridevi’s film ‘English Vinglish’ turned 10.

Taking to Instagram, the producer shared a poster of the film which he captioned, ’10 years of English Vinglish :) To come back after a sabbatical of 15 years from films, with a timeless, magical performance that touched everyone’s hearts – is something only Sri could do. This film will always remain special’.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor also shared Boney’s post on their Instagram stories. Helmed by Gauri Shinde ‘English Vinglish’ marked the comeback of veteran star Sridevi into films after 15 years. Apart from Sridevi, the film also starred Adil Hussain, Sujata Kumar, and also Amitabh Bachchan in a guest appearance role and received positive responses from the audience.

Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, she’s known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies like ‘Chandni’, ‘Lamhe’, ‘Mr India’, ‘Chaalbaaz’, ‘Nagina’, ‘Sadma’ and ‘English Vinglish’, among many more. The Padma Shri awardee also made a mark with her extraordinary performances in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada films. Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family function. Her last film was ‘Mom’, for which she also received the Best Actress National Award, posthumously.

Meanwhile, Boney Kapoor will be soon making his acting debut in Luv Ranjan’s next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. Apart from that, his next production ‘Maidaan’ is all set to hit the theatres on February 17, 2023 which stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role.