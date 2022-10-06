6 unconventional culinary uses of onion peels

Do you discard the onion peels while cooking? Well, you might quit tossing them after reading this. Find out about the lesser known culinary use of onion peels by scrolling down.

Add to soup and gravy

While soup, stock, and gravies are boiling, start adding the peels. It will contribute to the gravy’s thickening and give it a beautiful purple tint. Be careful to remove the peels after a brief period of boiling.

Infuse smokiness

Make onion ash by toasting onion peels in the oven until they are black in colour if you want smokiness in your food. Then, crush them into a fine powder and sprinkle on top of the food.

Make onion skin tea

Experts believe that this tea strengthens the immune system and helps to calm the mind. Simply pour boiling water into a cup with a tea bag or green tea leaves, onion peels, and let the mixture steep for a while. Enjoy the tea after straining.

Add to water

You can also drink water that has onion peel added to it. It contains anti-inflammatory qualities and eases muscle spasms, according to studies. Simply let the skin soak for at least 15 minutes in a glass of water. For optimal benefits, remove the skin and consume the water.

Add to rice

Whatever rice dish you are making, simply enhance the flavour by adding a few onion skins. It lends a subtly bitter flavor to rice, which many people enjoy.

Mix into bread

For a little onion flavour when baking bread at home, add one teaspoon of finely crushed onion peel.