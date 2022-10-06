Adhir Chowdhury claims, population control policies politically motivated

A day after Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat highlighted the need for population control in the nation, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury criticised the idea of introducing a policy for population control.

The Behrampur, West Bengal, MP said that such a policy had a political motivation. ‘There is some kind of politics behind the requirement for a population control policy. As per data available with the Government of India, population is decreasing, fertility is decreasing. Congress is not saying it, data from Government of India is saying it,’ said Chowdhury.

In a speech marking the RSS’s foundation day in Reshimbaug, Nagpur, Mohan Bhagwat emphasised the need for India to have a carefully considered population policy that applied equally to all groups of people. Also, he said that the ‘population imbalance’ caused by religion shouldn’t be ignored.

The leader of the Congress referred to any such policy as a strategy used by the government to distract away from urgent issues. ‘Just like abrogation of Article 370, Ram Mandir, and the National Register for Citizens, focus is being shifted to this new policy to divert people’s attention from the economic crises the country is dealing with,’ Chowdhury said.