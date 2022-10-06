Bus accident at Vadakkencherry: Mulanthuruthy drowns in a sea of sorrow

When bereaved friends, staff, and locals came to pay their respects to the five children and the instructor who perished in the horrific bus accident at Vadakkencherry, Baselios Vidyanikethan School in Mulanthuruthy, became a sea of sorrow.

At 3 o’clock, their bodies were transported to the school so that everyone may pay respects.

Ministers Antony Raju, P A Mohamad Riyas, Thomas Chazhikadan, Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan, MLAs K Babu, Anoop Jacob, and P V Srinijin, former MLAs M Swaraj, M J Jacob, and V P Sajeendran, DCC President Mohammad Shias, and others paid their tributes at the school.

Since the children’s favourite teacher and them both passed away, Mulanthuruthy and Thiruvaniyur have observed a hartal. Afternoon markets were closed. These two regions account for all of the deceased.

After post-mortem, the nine deceased’s bodies were shifted to their homes.

Four bodies were autopsied at the Palakkad District Hospital, and five bodies were post-mortem at the Alathur Taluk Hospital.

On the tourist bus, there were 42 kids and five teachers, whereas there were 40 people on the KSRTC bus. According to hospital officials, one patient is now being treated at Nenmara Avitis Hospital and two more are receiving care at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. They claimed that no one was receiving treatment for major wounds.

The deceased include 10th sandard students Elna Jose, Chris Winter Bon Thomas, Diya Rajesh, and plus two students Anjana AjithC S Emmanuel. V K Vishnu, a physical education teacher at Vettickal Baselios Vidyanikethan School, who was 33 is also among the deceased.

On Thursday, the teacher’s and the other students’ bodies—with the exception of Elna Jose—will be cremated.