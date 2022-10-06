Country investigates ‘nationwide blackout’ after power restored!

On Wednesday, October 5, authorities in Bangladesh were looking into the reason of a widespread power outage that left more than 100 million people in the dark for ten hours and negatively impacted the country’s crucial textile industry and telecommunications services. The entire restoration of electricity, according to government officials, occurred just before Tuesday’s midnight.

Mohammad Hossain, the head of the government’s power cell division, told Reuters, ‘We assume a transmission line encountered a technical problem that precipitated a chain reaction of breakdowns throughout the national power grid’.

On Tuesday, at around 8:00 GMT, the grid experienced a problem. Approximately 80% of the nation experienced blackouts as a result. Work in the lucrative, export-oriented apparel sector, which supplies brands like Gap Inc., H&M, and Zara, as well as telecom services, ceased.

In general, grid breakdowns occur when there is a significant mismatch between supply and demand, occasionally as a result of rapid or unexpected changes in energy use patterns. The breakdown may have started in a substation close to Ghorashal, which is around 40 kilometres (25 miles) from the capital Dhaka, according to Power Division Secretary Habibur Rahman.