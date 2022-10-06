Delhi’s Bar Is Among The World’s 50 Best Bars; Read On…

Paradiso is a hidden bar hidden behind a pastrami shop in Barcelona. It’s the first time an establishment outside New York or London has won the prize. The No. 2 spot went to Tayer & Elementary, the London bar that mixes casual drinks with more ambitious cocktails. Third on the list was Sips, another Barcelona spot that soared 34 spots, from No. 37.

World’s 50 Best Bars has voted Paradiso, a pub tucked away behind a pastrami shop in Barcelona’s El Born neighbourhood, as the best bar in the world. It’s the first time the award has gone to a business outside of New York or London. Visitors enter the secret bar through a white refrigerator door and proceed past a counter that specialises in cured meat. The pub has a striking wooden roof with arches and serves drinks like smoked milk punch with whiskey and tahini.

New York still holds a firm hold on the list. No. 6 is Overstory, an office complex in the Financial District with a 64th floor location. The winners of this year’s awards were revealed live in front of 1,000 invited guests in Barcelona. Some noteworthy places were left off the list, like El Copitas in St. Petersburg and Insider Bar in Moscow. Because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, El Copitas in St. Petersburg and Insider Bar in Moscow, which were placed No. 8 and No. 13, respectively, were not taken into consideration.

After being placed 78th the previous year, the Swedish bar Roda Huset was No. 78 on the list of the world’s 100 finest bars. The committee emphasised the bar’s potential to rise to the top in the near future. Little Red Door in Paris and Hanky Panky in Mexico City are two more winners. Tokyo’s SG Club, which plummeted from No. 18 to 63rd place, is one of the exclusive locations that slid out of the top 50.

Mexico City placed three bars in the top 15 spots, more than any other country. Tokyo had only one spot: Bar Benfiddich took No. 48. The annual list is compiled by World’s 50 Best Bars. More than 650 drinks experts from around the world cast votes.