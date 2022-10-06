Doom looms? US stocks up, Ukraine distributes anti-radiation drugs amid Russian nuclear threats

The United States is stockpiling radiation illness drugs, which could be a disturbing sign of the times. The acute radiation syndrome (ARS)-related blood cell damage that affect both children and adults can be treated with the help of Amgen’s blood disorder medicine Nplate, according to a $290 million plan revealed by the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on Wednesday.

According to a release from HHS, ARS, also known as radiation sickness, occurs when a person’s body is exposed to a high dose of penetrating radiation that is capable of ‘hitting inner organs in a matter of seconds’. Low platelet counts, which can result in uncontrolled and potentially ‘life-threatening’ blood clotting problems, are signs and symptoms of ARS.

The Amgen drug is approved for use in both children and adults, with the exception of immune thrombocytopenia, which causes low platelet counts. Additionally, it appears that anti-radiation medicines are being provided in Ukraine amid growing worries about a nuclear assault from Russia. The Kyiv City Council has reportedly been distributing potassium iodine tablets that help to lessen radiation absorption, according to NBC News.

The pills block harmful waves from entering the body through the thyroid gland when taken close to nuclear radiation exposure. Despite the fact that the action corresponds with escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, HHS did not explain on the rationale of the Nplate stock-up. Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened nuclear retaliation and described the conflict as an apocalyptic battle between Russia and the West.

Putin may or may not be lying, experts differ, but according to Reuters, the White House is taking the threats seriously. Ukraine’s neighbours, including Poland, are reportedly providing iodine tablets as a result of shelling near the Ukrainian nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia, for which Russia and Ukraine trade blame.

Nplate was co-developed by the West Coast biotech Amgen and the US Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), which has more recently gained recognition for its significant agreements with vaccine players at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The drug for blood disorders was also developed with help from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. In addition to giving the $290 million in Project Bioshield funds to purchase the unidentified Nplate supply, BARDA is using its jurisdiction under the Project Bioshield Act of 2004 for the current agreement.