Following the tragedy in Palakkad, Kerala schools are advised against nighttime field trips

After the bus accident in Palakkad, which resulted in the deaths of five students and a teacher, Minister for General Education V Sivankutty ordered Keralan schools to stop taking field trips at night.

Schools have been ordered not to go on nighttime excursions, especially between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., according to Sivankutty.

The minister said, “They have also been told to only use vehicles for study tours from the list of tour operators authorised by the Kerala Tourism Department.

For more details, he requested that schools refer to the Department of Public Education’s decree from March 2, 2020.

The minister also made it clear that the institution’s head(s) are in fact in charge of the trip. Any trips done, according to him, must be pertinent to the kids’ education.

Abscond driver nabbed from Kollam

On Thursday afternoon, Jomon, the driver of the tourist bus that slammed into a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation at a high rate of speed and killed nine people, was apprehended in Chavara, Kollam.

It is known that Jomon, the driver of the tragic bus, visited a hospital in Thrissur for medical attention before slipping out of sight.