For attempting to abduct trader, 4 fake CBI officers arrested

The Goregaon police have detained four men for allegedly attempting to kidnap a share trader and attempting to extort Rs 50 lakh from him while pretending to be CBI officials.

The arrested men, identified by the police as Jivan Ahir (Vipul), (52), Girish Valecha, (29), Mangal Patel, (52) and Kishor Chaibal, (52) met the complainant through a friend and posed themselves as agents of the Indus Tower company.

Rahul Shankar Gaikwad, the 43-year-old complainant, requested a loan from the company through Valecha in order to invest 1.6 crore in commodity trading, according to police officers.

Senior police inspector Dattaray Thopte of the Goregaon police station claimed that the seven men, including the four arrested accused, went to Gaikwad’s office on Tuesday with fake loan agreement documents.

Gaikwad was informed by Valecha that his loan request had been accepted and that all he needed to do to establish his ability to repay the loan was to present them with the amount of 5 lakhs.

‘As soon as Gaikwad showed them the cash, Ahir and Patel showed their purportedly fake identity cards and introduced themselves as CBI and Mumbai police officers and informed him that they were conducting a raid, as they had learnt that Gaikwad had earned money illegally,’ said Thopte.