India will raise the Tricolor flag at the Attari border higher than Pakistan’s

The 418-foot-tall national flag will soon be raised by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) near the Attari border, potentially igniting a flag war with Pakistan.

According to an NHAI spokesperson, the organisation hired a contractor after the project’s tendering process after receiving approval from the federal and state governments.

The current 360-foot-high flag was installed in March 2017 At a cost of Rs 3cr. Pakistan raised a 400-foot-tall flag next to the Wagah checkpoint on the opposite side in August of that year as a tit-for-tat response. Comparing the new Tricolour to the Pakistani flag, it will be 18 feet taller.

‘The contract has been accepted, and the installation of the flag will likely start in 15 to 20 days. Although the exact location has not yet been chosen, Border Security Force (BSF) officials have suggested that it should be closer to the joint check post’s spectator gallery (JCP). The Indian flag is no longer readily visible to those participating in the Beating Retreat ceremony because of the height of the gallery’s building, according to the NHAI spokeswoman.

They don’t currently have any plans to replace or remove the current flag, he said. After the new flag is installed, the decision regarding its replacement or removal may be made.

In charge of NHAI’s engineering wing Sunil Yadav, the project director, will oversee the project’s development, according to Yogesh Yadav. Once it is up, the new flag would be the tallest in India, he continued.

Unidentified BSF representative: ‘Many onlookers have been requesting for our national flag’s height to be enhanced because it looks to be shorter than the Pakistani flag.’ The new flag will be raised, and the crowd will be happy instead of complaining.’

The tallest flagpoles in India currently stand in Belagavi or Belgaum Fort in Kote Kere, Karnataka, measuring 361 feet, just one foot higher than the flag at the Attari border.

The NHAI has also been focusing on enhancing the border, which attracts people from all over the world who come to visit Punjab.

Additionally, two spectator selfie stations have recently been installed. The stations also enable spectators to view on large screens the daily military exercise at the border. Additionally, grass and vibrant tiles have been laid on the ground outside the JCP.