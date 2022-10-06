Kerala’s new contribution to the scientific world: A new fish!

Kasargod: Scientists from Kerala have discovered a brand-new species of fish. A new freshwater fish was discovered in a stream near kasargod. Osteochelichaetus formosus is the scientific name for it. Formosus is a Latin word that means ‘lovely’. An article on this topic has been published in the international magazine New Lakh of Bioscience Research.

The fish was discovered by Dr. Mathews Plamoot, an associate professor and the head of the zoology department at Kottayam Government College. This fish has a long, flat body that is covered in fins that are red and silver. The middle of the flanks, the dorsal and anal fins, and these fins all have a striking black stripe. There are 6.5 scales above the lateral line and 4.5 scales below.

The new fish was discovered as part of an ongoing project at Kollam Chavara Government College under the guidance of Mathews Plamootil. Dr. Mathew visited various regions of South India and contrasted the various species gathered with the novel fish. With the assistance of the Union Ministry of Science and Technology, these studies were carried out.