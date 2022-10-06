MCD’s 6,000 crore scam; Manish Sisodia writes to Delhi L-G and requests CBI investigation

Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi, wrote to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Wednesday to request a CBI investigation into the alleged Rs 6,000 crore scam in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Additionally, Sisodia criticised the LG for ‘interfering’ with the work of the Delhi government and for demanding investigations into ‘fake cases’ against the Arvind Kejriwal-led government.

According to the deputy chief minister, he informed the LG about corruption in the MCD two months prior but took no action. He claimed that the LG did not even acknowledge the letter, much less process the request.

‘I want to draw your attention towards my earlier letter in connection with the Rs 6,000 crore corruption in the MCD. You did not order a CBI probe into the matter which I raised two months ago. You are setting a new record in ordering probes into fake cases in order to stop the government’s work but you are unable to see corruption in the MCD,’ Sisodia wrote in the letter in Hindi.

‘You are illegally interfering in the work of the elected government instead of paying attention to public issues… I request you to order a CBI probe into the MCD scam,’ he said.

Furthermore, he claimed that although the LG is charged by the Constitution with streamlining the Delhi Police’s operations, crime has been ‘on the rise’ in the city.