Pebbles, the world’s oldest dog, dies at the age of 22

In front of her loved ones, Pebbles, a Toy Fox Terrier who was the oldest dog in the world and was named to the Guinness Book of Records, passed away on Monday, October 3. Five months before turning 23, Pebbles died naturally, states Guinness World Records announcement.

The dog, a female who was born on March 28, 2000, in Long Island, New York, became Bobby and Julie Gregory’s pet.

When the news of Pebbles’ age went viral, it astounded people all over the world. When the Gregory family realised Pebbles might be older than TobbyKeith, the oldest living dog, they set a new record.

According to Mrs. Gregory’s statement, which was cited by GWR, ‘ I was sitting on the couch and friends and relatives started texting and calling about a story they heard about a 21-year-old dog getting the record.’

Mrs. Gregory claimed that ‘Pebbles lived a long and happy life. She was the head of the family. Pebbles gave birth to 32 puppies over the course of three different litters, along with her late partner Rocky (also a Toy Fox Terrier), who died in 2017 at the age of 16.’

She spent her days being adored and listening to country music, according to a press statement from Mrs. Julie Gregory.

She said, ‘She loved tasting different foods, she was spoiled, and most of all she was adored.’

In 2012, Pebbles was put on a diet of cat food since it has more protein from meat than dog food. The Gregory family would occasionally permit Pebbles to indulge in pleasures like a platter of ribs, like when she turned 22. Mrs. Gregory claimed that the secret to her puppy’s long life was providing it lots of love and attention.