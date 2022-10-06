Russia’s missile destroys apartment block in Zaporizhzhia, killing a woman!

The regional governor reported that a Russian rocket attack on a five-story apartment building in the city of Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine resulted in at least one woman’s death and trapped inhabitants. After the attack at night, firefighters sprinted through the streets to put out the fires, and on Thursday morning, additional explosions were heard in what local authorities claimed was a new Russian strike.

‘Another missile attack from the opposition. Remain in shelters!’ Oleksandr Starukh, the governor of the Zaporizhzhia region, alerted citizens using the Telegram messaging app. Following the nocturnal shelling, he told Ukrainian television that one woman had perished but that a second woman who had previously been declared dead had lived. A toddler aged three was among the twelve injured people. Five remained beneath the debris, he remarked.

Images from the rescue services in Ukraine showed massive piles of wreckage where residential buildings had been hit. Despite recent Russian military setbacks, the missile attacks showed Moscow’s ability to attack Ukrainian cities. Russia did not immediately respond to the developments in Zaporizhzhia, which is governed by Ukraine. Moscow has refuted claims that it deliberately targeted people during its ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine.

Zaporizhzhia is one of Russia’s four annexations of Ukrainian territory. Ukraine asserts that a forcible, illegal annexation of its land will never be accepted. Kyiv and the West claim that the referendums were rigged elections held under duress. President Vladimir Putin has directed the Russian government to assume control of Zaporizhzhia, the largest nuclear power facility in Europe, which was taken by Russian forces early in the fighting but is currently run by Ukrainian engineers.

The power plant is situated close to the front lines of action on a reservoir bank that is controlled by Russian forces and has Ukrainian soldiers on the opposite side. Both parties have discussed the possibility of a disastrous nuclear catastrophe in the event that the site is hit.