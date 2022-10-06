Since January 2022, 1.62 cr tourists visited J&K, highest in 75 years

Since January 2022, 1.62 crore tourists have visited to Jammu and Kashmir, according to the union territory government’s statement on Thursday. According to the J&K government’s directorate of information and public relations (DIPR), this year had seen the highest level of travel in the union territory since India’s independence, according to news agency ANI.

The figures were made public a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that the Modi government’s policies have caused the area to change from being a terrorist hotspot to a tourist hotspot.

According to Shah, ‘under the rule of three families, only ?15,000 crore investment came in Jammu and Kashmir in 70 years, but under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, an investment of Rs. 56,000 crore has come in just three years.’

‘Earlier the region was a terrorist hotspot but now it has become a tourist hotspot. Earlier, a maximum of six lakh tourists used to visit the Kashmir Valley every year, whereas this year alone till now, 22 lakh tourists have visited the region, giving employment to thousands of youth, and this process will be further strengthened,’ he said.

Shah visited Jammu and Kashmir for three days, which ended on Wednesday. In Srinagar, he inaugurated and laid the foundation for 240 development projects totaling around 2,000 crore. The home minister earlier removed his bulletproof glass while speaking at a rally in Srinagar in October 2021, and he did the same thing before speaking to a crowd in Baramulla.