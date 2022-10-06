‘Staff strength and working hours’ at Qatar’s World Cup venues are slashed to avert traffic jams

The FIFA World Cup, which will take place in the Middle East for the first time ever, is a highly anticipated event. The 32-nation showcase event, which will feature some huge names rubbing shoulders with one another in Qatar, is scheduled to take place, and as a result, the anticipation among football fans around the world is at an all-time high.

There are numerous preparations being done in the years leading up to Qatar 2022. To alleviate traffic before and during the World Cup, it was stated on Wednesday, October 5, that fewer government employees would be in their offices and that school hours would also be shortened.

The government is working hard to reduce traffic in the areas surrounding the eight stadiums because more than a million tourists are anticipated in Qatar for the high-profile event, which runs from November 20 to December 18. The first two weeks of this competition, when the number of international fans supporting the competing countries would surge, are what the authorities are concerned about.

Only 20% of government employees, according to a recent statement from a spokeswoman, are anticipated to work at government offices between November 1 and December 19. The personnel would also put in four hours per day. Additionally, school hours will be reduced from November 1 through November 17; they will now only be available from 7 am to noon. From November 18 to December 22, there will be a break for the students. Beginning in November, all vehicles will be prohibited from using the major Corniche route along Doha’s waterfront.