120 crores worth of drugs seized in Mumbai; ex-Air India pilot among the 6 arrested

The Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) Mumbai division busted a syndicate and arrested six persons, including the operation’s kingpin, from several cities, according to police. The operation’s kingpin was among 60 kg of high-quality mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 120 crore that was recovered. Among those detained is a former Air India pilot.

Officers claim that the Naval Intelligence Section in Jamnagar, Gujarat, alerted them to some individuals’ suspicious behaviour. In response, an NCB team led by Amit Ghawate, the zonal director of the Mumbai unit, worked with the agency to coordinate their surveillance of the identified targets.

A large shipment of high-quality medicines was eventually discovered to be on its way from Gujarat to another state. During an operation on Monday, the NCB detained four important individuals and recovered 10.3 kg of MD. They were identified as Mumbai residents S G Mahida, S M Chowdhury, and Muthu P D as well as Jamnagar resident Bhaskar V who was detained.

Mahida, according to an NCB representative, worked as a pilot for Air India between 2016 and 2018. From San Antonio in Texas, the United States, and Lithuania, he finished his flying training. A history-sheeter named Muthu was detained in 2001 in connection with a 350 kilogramme Mandrax (drug) trafficking case by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), and he has been free on bail since 2008.

Investigations revealed the gang’s extensive connections to Mumbai and the heroin trade. In response, the NCB team carried out additional raids and discovered about 50 kg of MD on Thursday in a godown at SB Path, Fort, Mumbai. Following more questioning, M I Ali, one M F Chisty, and other suspects were also detained on Thursday in Mumbai.

Further research established that the drugs seized in Mumbai and Jamnagar came from the same source. According to an official, the 60 kg of MD that was confiscated as a whole was part of a consignment and had connections to earlier seizures of MD that the Mumbai police had made. MD is a stimulant medication that is also known on the black market as Meow Meow or M-Cat. It falls within the category of NPS or New Psychoactive Substances.