‘500-mile range & fun to drive’: Elon Musk announces Tesla’s first electric semi truck delivery date!

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced the anticipated delivery date of the eagerly anticipated ‘badass’ semi-trucks, which he frequently referred to as a ‘beast,’ in yet another significant statement. According to the most recent news, the American multinational automobile business has begun producing its long-delayed Semi Truck, and Pepsi will receive the first shipment. Musk said that Pepsi will receive its order by December 1 of this year. The richest man in the world tweeted, ‘Excited to announce the beginning of manufacturing of the Tesla Semi Truck with deliveries to @Pepsi on December 1st. 500-mile range, and it’s a blast to drive’, he continued.

Three independent motors, which can deliver rapid torque and unparalleled power at any speed, are included in the fully electric semi-truck, claims Tesla. Drivers will be able to merge securely and keep up with traffic, according to the function, it was said. With regard to acceleration, Tesla explained that even when the truck is fully loaded, the ‘beast’ can reach a speed of 60 mph in just 20 seconds. The vehicle, according to the manufacturer, has an active safety feature that allows for quick coupling with cutting-edge motor and brake controls, delivering traction and stability under all driving circumstances.

The producer of electric vehicles claims that a central seating position improves the driver’s view and an all-electric architecture lowers the chance of rollover and cabin intrusion in the event of an accident. In addition, the business asserts that it has answered almost all queries on pricing and distance. The enormous vehicle, according to the report, can cover up to 500 miles (nearly 800 kilometres) on a single charge and recoup up to 70% of its range in 30 minutes using Tesla’s semi-chargers.

‘Cost-effective’ truck costs about Rs. 1.23 crore.

According to Tesla, the base model is anticipated to cost $150,000 (about Rs 1.23 crore), while the top model is anticipated to start at $180,000. (nearly Rs 1.47 crore). Additionally, it was stated that employing a Tesla Semi-Truck would be around 2.5 times less expensive than diesel. ‘ Within the first three years of ownership, operators can expect to save up to $200 000 on fuel. Operators will spend less time at service centres and more time on the road thanks to remote diagnostics, over-the-air software updates, and fewer moving parts to maintain ‘,according to Tesla.