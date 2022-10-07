As she celebrates 20 years in Bollywood, Shreya Ghoshal will go on a global tour.

As she celebrates 20 years in the music industry, Indian playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, known for hits like ‘Ami Je Tomar,’ ‘Bahara,’ and ‘Chikni Chameli,’ will perform as the headlining act at a number of events around the globe.

From October 7 to October 16, 2022, she will play in 5 cities in Australia and New Zealand, with shows in Ireland on October 29 and the Netherlands on October 30.

She will also perform from November 4 to November 19, 2022, in the USA.

Talking about the US tour, Shreya Ghoshal said: ‘This US tour is very special for me as I am completing twenty years in Bollywood, and what a beautiful way to celebrate my journey with my fans. Coincidentally, this is my first tour in the US after the unfortunate pandemic disruption.’

She further said: ‘I am humbled to be a part of the concert and to be able to continue entertaining my fans. I always had an amazing experience performing for the warm crowd of the US and I am quite excited to perform there after three long years.’