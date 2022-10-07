Citing loss of revenue and violation of laws the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) has sued Meta

The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) has filed a lawsuit against Meta, the parent company of Facebook, and its Nigerian public relations firm AT3 Resources in the Federal High Court, Abuja Judicial Division, citing loss of revenue and legal violations.

‘It is carrying out its statutory role of ensuring that advertising, advertisements, and marketing communications conform with the authorised enactments,’ the council claimed through its legal head.

ARCON is requesting 30 billion (about $50 million) in penalty for breaking the advertising laws as well as compensation for lost revenue of Meta’s ongoing publication of unauthorised advertisements on its platforms.

The regulatory authority, which reiterates that it would not tolerate unethical and irresponsible advertising in Nigeria’s advertising space, believes that Meta’s continued exposure of unvetted advertisements has also resulted in a loss of money to the federal government.

