Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price remained unchanged in the Kerala market. Gold price surged for 4 days in a row till yesterday. The yellow metal gained Rs 80 per 8 gram yesterday. In the last four days, the yellow metal surged by Rs 1080 per 8 gram. Today gold is trading at Rs 38,280.

On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 51,965 per 10 gram. Silver futures were trading at Rs 61,600 per kg, up Rs 254 or 0.4%.

Also Read: Reopening date of Dubai Miracle Garden announced

In the international market, gold is heading for its biggest weekly gain since March. Price of spot gold was little changed at $1,709.69 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,719.90.