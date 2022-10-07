FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar government announces new rules

Doha: Qatar government has announced new rules for employees and students in the country during FIFA World Cup 2022. The government has ordered most government employees to work from home during the mega football event. It also reduced working hours of schools in the country.

As per the new order, 80% of its government employees would be working from home between November 1 and December 19. Public and private schools reduced classes only until noon between November 1 and November 17 and will then be closed for the entire period of the World Cup and until at least December 22.

Qatar is the first Middle East country to host the FIFA World Cup. The event will be held in Qatar from November 20 to December 18. More than 1.2 million football fans will be attending the event.