Forex Market: Indian Rupee falls to all-time low

Mumbai: The Indian rupee touched an an all-time low of 82.33 against the US dollar today. The negative trend in domestic equities and rising crude oil prices weighed upon the local currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 82.19 against the Us dollar. During trading, it then fell to 82.33, registering a fall of 16 paise over its previous close. On Thursday, the Indian currency for the first time closed below the 82 level against the American dollar. It plunged 55 paise to close at a record low of 82.17 against the US currency.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.14% down at 112.10.Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the Indian capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 279.01 crore.