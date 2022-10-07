Gyanvapi case; ‘Carbon dating of Shivling’ hearing postponed by Indian court!

The hearing to request a plea for carbon dating a building thought to be a shivling, a prominent object of devotion in the Hindu religion, was postponed by the Varanasi court on Friday (October 7). The following hearing is anticipated to take place on October 11.

Rakhi Singh, one of the case’s claimants, has resisted the scientific investigation, claiming that this approach would ruin the structure. This might be considered a ‘act of desecration,’ according to Singh’s spokesperson Jitendra Singh Bisen. He continued by saying that it amounted to doubting Shivling’s existence.

The Muslim side has also argued against this ruling, saying that the item was a component of a ‘fountain’. The maintainability of the case was the subject of a plea that was rejected by the Varanasi court on September 12. On September 29, the court handed down its ruling in the Gyanvapu Mosque-Shringar Gauri issue after hearing the arguments from both sides.