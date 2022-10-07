Hero MotoCorp launches Vida V1 electric scooter in India: Price and features

Mumbai: Leading automobile manufacturer in the country, Hero MotoCorp has launched the Vida electric scooter in the market. The automobile company has launched 2 variants of the electric scooter- Vida V1 Pro and Vida V1 Plus. The Vida V1 Pro is priced at Rs 1.59 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Vida V1 Plus is priced at Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new scooters can be booked at a token amount of Rs 2,499 from October 10. Deliveries will commence from the second week of December. Initially, the electric scooter will be sold only in 3 cities: Jaipur, New Delhi and Bengaluru.

The Vida V1 scooter from Hero is available in three ride modes- Eco, Ride and Sports. The new scooters are equipped with digital instrument cluster, a 7-inch touchscreen with smartphone connectivity, cruise control, 2-way throttle, keyless control and SoS alert. The V1 Pro claims an IDC range of 165 km and 0-40 kmph time of 3.2 seconds. The V1 Plus has an IDC-claimed range of 143 km and can accelerate 0-40 kmph in 3.4 seconds. Both the scooters have a top speed of 80 kmph.